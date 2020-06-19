---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6fef700e5 ---- Come and see this detached single family home located in a cul de sac. Equipped with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and open floor plan with attached 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen counters with sleek modern kitchen cabinets with plenty of counter space. Cozy fireplace area! Great yard space in the front and back. Located minutes from popular shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have any available units?
5020 Diamond Peak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
What amenities does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have?
Some of 5020 Diamond Peak Ct's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
