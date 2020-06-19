All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5020 Diamond Peak Ct

5020 Diamond Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Diamond Peak Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6fef700e5 ----
Come and see this detached single family home located in a cul de sac. Equipped with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and open floor plan with attached 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen counters with sleek modern kitchen cabinets with plenty of counter space. Cozy fireplace area! Great yard space in the front and back. Located minutes from popular shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have any available units?
5020 Diamond Peak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have?
Some of 5020 Diamond Peak Ct's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Diamond Peak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Diamond Peak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Diamond Peak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct offers parking.
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have a pool?
No, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have accessible units?
No, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Diamond Peak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Diamond Peak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

