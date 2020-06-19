5020 Diamond Peak Ct

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6fef700e5 ----

Come and see this detached single family home located in a cul de sac. Equipped with 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and open floor plan with attached 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen counters with sleek modern kitchen cabinets with plenty of counter space. Cozy fireplace area! Great yard space in the front and back. Located minutes from popular shopping centers.