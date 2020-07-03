501 Peterhouse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground

Stunning one story house with 3 bd and 2 bath features opened entry to the french door study room. Spacious living room include gas corner fireplace and opens to the kitchen and dining room which is perfect for holiday entertainment. Chef kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, gas stove, walk-in pantry and lot of counter space. Gorgeous Wood floor thru out the entire main house. Easy to clean and maintain. Master suite with private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub, linen closet and good size closet.Enjoy a cook-out on the covered patio with privacy rock elevation fence line, build-in TV and solar shade. Amenities include a splash park, playground & ponds. Perfect for family!!