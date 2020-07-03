All apartments in McKinney
501 Peterhouse Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:50 AM

501 Peterhouse Drive

501 Peterhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Peterhouse Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
Stunning one story house with 3 bd and 2 bath features opened entry to the french door study room. Spacious living room include gas corner fireplace and opens to the kitchen and dining room which is perfect for holiday entertainment. Chef kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, gas stove, walk-in pantry and lot of counter space. Gorgeous Wood floor thru out the entire main house. Easy to clean and maintain. Master suite with private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub, linen closet and good size closet.Enjoy a cook-out on the covered patio with privacy rock elevation fence line, build-in TV and solar shade. Amenities include a splash park, playground & ponds. Perfect for family!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Peterhouse Drive have any available units?
501 Peterhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Peterhouse Drive have?
Some of 501 Peterhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Peterhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Peterhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Peterhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Peterhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 501 Peterhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Peterhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Peterhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Peterhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Peterhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Peterhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Peterhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Peterhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Peterhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Peterhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.

