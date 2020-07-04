5005 Quail Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Brick two story home with 2nd floor balcony overlooks a Stonebridge Ranch playground and pond. This home has been recently refreshed with interior painting and luxury vinyl floors. Only carpet is on the stairs. Refinished cabinetry and new granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Many new light fixtures and ceiling fans for comfort. The two Living areas share a gas log brick hearth fireplace. Utility room has space for extra refrigerator or freezer. New HVAC system for low utility bills. Attached 2 car garage with opener, sprinkler system and gas water heater. Master Bedroom Ste and three additional Bedrooms and Bath on 2nd floor. Convenient to many connecting roads, stores, activities. Yearly lease, No Pets accepted.