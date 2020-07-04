All apartments in McKinney
5005 Quail Creek Drive

5005 Quail Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Quail Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Brick two story home with 2nd floor balcony overlooks a Stonebridge Ranch playground and pond. This home has been recently refreshed with interior painting and luxury vinyl floors. Only carpet is on the stairs. Refinished cabinetry and new granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Many new light fixtures and ceiling fans for comfort. The two Living areas share a gas log brick hearth fireplace. Utility room has space for extra refrigerator or freezer. New HVAC system for low utility bills. Attached 2 car garage with opener, sprinkler system and gas water heater. Master Bedroom Ste and three additional Bedrooms and Bath on 2nd floor. Convenient to many connecting roads, stores, activities. Yearly lease, No Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have any available units?
5005 Quail Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have?
Some of 5005 Quail Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Quail Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Quail Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Quail Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Quail Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Quail Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Quail Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 Quail Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 Quail Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Quail Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Quail Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

