McKinney, TX
5004 Bald Cypress Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

5004 Bald Cypress Lane

5004 Bald Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Bald Cypress Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic 1 story home in a McKinney address and sought after Proper ISD. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and a beautiful living room. Master is private and spacious and split from secondary bedrooms with huge walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub.. New outside AC unit. Relax in back yard with covered patio. Elementary school and community amenities including pool also within easy walking distance. Close to Hwy 380, just minutes from historic downtown McKinney. Kitchen has granite counter tops and SS appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have any available units?
5004 Bald Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have?
Some of 5004 Bald Cypress Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Bald Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Bald Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Bald Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane has a pool.
Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Bald Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Bald Cypress Lane has units with dishwashers.

