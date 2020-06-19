5004 Bald Cypress Lane

Amenities

Fantastic 1 story home in a McKinney address and sought after Proper ISD. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and a beautiful living room. Master is private and spacious and split from secondary bedrooms with huge walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub.. New outside AC unit. Relax in back yard with covered patio. Elementary school and community amenities including pool also within easy walking distance. Close to Hwy 380, just minutes from historic downtown McKinney. Kitchen has granite counter tops and SS appliances.