All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 500 Fownes Link Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
500 Fownes Link Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:44 PM

500 Fownes Link Drive

500 Fownes Link Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

500 Fownes Link Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH EXEMPLARY PROSPER ISD! Open floor plan home with 3 BR, 2 BA, a study and vaulted ceiling upgraded with Ceramic flooring, bathrooms, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and fireplace + Cook up something delicious in the modern kitchen with granite ctop, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets and large breakfast bar +Make great use of the study offering French doors+ Escape to the luxurious master suite with bay windows, garden tub, separate sink vanities, standing shower cubicle, and a big WIC +Relax on the large covered patio +Enjoy the premier HOA amenities: 3 different pools, playground, walking trail and clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Fownes Link Drive have any available units?
500 Fownes Link Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Fownes Link Drive have?
Some of 500 Fownes Link Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Fownes Link Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Fownes Link Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Fownes Link Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Fownes Link Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 500 Fownes Link Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Fownes Link Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Fownes Link Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Fownes Link Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Fownes Link Drive have a pool?
Yes, 500 Fownes Link Drive has a pool.
Does 500 Fownes Link Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Fownes Link Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Fownes Link Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Fownes Link Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center