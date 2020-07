Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A true charmer located in highly desired Pasquinellis Village On The Green! This unit has been updated and is ready for immediate move-in. Beautiful granite, backsplash, single basin sink, stainless steel appliances and fixtures. Freshly painted cabinets with an abundance of space! Both bathrooms have updated vanities. Upstairs bathroom and laundry room both have updated tiled floors. Great location! The Community Pool is right around the corner! Schedule you showing and apply today!