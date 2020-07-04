All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4921 Six Gun Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4921 Six Gun Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4921 Six Gun Lane

4921 Six Gun Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4921 Six Gun Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Now Available, Allen ISD! This Executive 3-2.5-2+Loft is just off 121 & Stacy, this Low Maintenance Duplex is Loaded with options - Allen ISD, Across from Park, Oversized Master Bedroom Upstairs, Split Bedrooms For Privacy, FREE Lawn Care, NO Carpet on First Floor, Custom Tile, Upgraded Storm Door, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Tile Backsplash, Gas Stove, Sitting Window in Family Room, & a Fenced in Side Yard, Walking distance to Lindsey Elementary, Community Pool, & Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Six Gun Lane have any available units?
4921 Six Gun Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Six Gun Lane have?
Some of 4921 Six Gun Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Six Gun Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Six Gun Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Six Gun Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Six Gun Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4921 Six Gun Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Six Gun Lane offers parking.
Does 4921 Six Gun Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Six Gun Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Six Gun Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4921 Six Gun Lane has a pool.
Does 4921 Six Gun Lane have accessible units?
No, 4921 Six Gun Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Six Gun Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Six Gun Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center