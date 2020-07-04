4921 Six Gun Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Now Available, Allen ISD! This Executive 3-2.5-2+Loft is just off 121 & Stacy, this Low Maintenance Duplex is Loaded with options - Allen ISD, Across from Park, Oversized Master Bedroom Upstairs, Split Bedrooms For Privacy, FREE Lawn Care, NO Carpet on First Floor, Custom Tile, Upgraded Storm Door, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Tile Backsplash, Gas Stove, Sitting Window in Family Room, & a Fenced in Side Yard, Walking distance to Lindsey Elementary, Community Pool, & Playground.