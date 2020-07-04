ADORABLE ready to move in house that is perfect for you and your family. Great neighborhood in in the cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with engineered hardwoods. Completely updated. Don't miss out on this gem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4917 Basil Drive have any available units?
4917 Basil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4917 Basil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Basil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.