Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:56 PM

4917 Basil Drive

4917 Basil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Basil Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE ready to move in house that is perfect for you and your family. Great neighborhood in in the cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with engineered hardwoods. Completely updated. Don't miss out on this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Basil Drive have any available units?
4917 Basil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4917 Basil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Basil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Basil Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Basil Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4917 Basil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Basil Drive offers parking.
Does 4917 Basil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Basil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Basil Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Basil Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Basil Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Basil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Basil Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Basil Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Basil Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Basil Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

