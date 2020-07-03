All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4913 Shore Crest Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

4913 Shore Crest Drive

4913 Shore Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Shore Crest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Location, location, location! A luxury new town home offers everything you need. 3mins drive to Hwy121, 4mins Highway 75, 2mins to Walmart Supercenter etc. This well designed contemporary home offers vaulted ceiling with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. 1 living & 1 dining & 1 bedroom & spacious kitchen area down; master bedroom & 2 more bedrooms up. Corner lot gives you extra yard space & brings lots of natural lights. . You will definitely love this new home. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have any available units?
4913 Shore Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have?
Some of 4913 Shore Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Shore Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Shore Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Shore Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Shore Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Shore Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 Shore Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4913 Shore Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4913 Shore Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Shore Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Shore Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

