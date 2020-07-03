4913 Shore Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Location, location, location! A luxury new town home offers everything you need. 3mins drive to Hwy121, 4mins Highway 75, 2mins to Walmart Supercenter etc. This well designed contemporary home offers vaulted ceiling with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. 1 living & 1 dining & 1 bedroom & spacious kitchen area down; master bedroom & 2 more bedrooms up. Corner lot gives you extra yard space & brings lots of natural lights. . You will definitely love this new home. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.