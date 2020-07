Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in McKinney, Split bedrooms, ample storage space, upstairs features loft area which is perfect for children's retreat or study area, Kitchen with refrigerator provided opens to living area and provides a breakfast bar. Utility room has built in shelves and washer-dryer included. Easy access to State Highway 121 and 75 Central Expressway. A must see today, It won't last long.