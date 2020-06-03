4905 Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful single story, three bedrooms house, in the great Eldorado Heights subdivision. You will find here everything you're looking for - open floor plan, hardwood floor throughout, granite counters in kitchen and baths, ss appliances, walk in pantry, gorgeous arbor over the 12x28 back patio (great for entertaining), extended back yard with electronic gate, 3 community pools, and so much more! Conveniently located close to shopping & restaurants, with an easy access to hwy 75 and 121.