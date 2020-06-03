All apartments in McKinney
4905 Auburn Drive
4905 Auburn Drive

4905 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Auburn Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story, three bedrooms house, in the great Eldorado Heights subdivision. You will find here everything you're looking for - open floor plan, hardwood floor throughout, granite counters in kitchen and baths, ss appliances, walk in pantry, gorgeous arbor over the 12x28 back patio (great for entertaining), extended back yard with electronic gate, 3 community pools, and so much more! Conveniently located close to shopping & restaurants, with an easy access to hwy 75 and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Auburn Drive have any available units?
4905 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 4905 Auburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4905 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 4905 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Auburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4905 Auburn Drive has a pool.
Does 4905 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4905 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

