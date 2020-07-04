4825 Cedar Crest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Wonderful hard to find remodeled 1 of a kind 1 story with fantastic finish out through out the home. Solid refinished wood floor you can hardly find in a rental property in all living areas and all bedrooms, all new paint with french doors to study, custom tile in the kitchen and both baths, Quartz counter in kitchen and both bathrooms with all new plumbing fixtures, lots of storage and large pantry. Beautifully covered back yard with custom finish is ready for weekend gatherings. Must see and wont last long.