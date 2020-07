Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

*See our virtual tour* Welcome home!! This brand new luxury town home has 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 living areas and a 2 car rear entry garage. Open living and dining with beautiful wood floors. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and refrigerator. Upstairs includes loft space, large master and bath with walk-in shower with seat, dual sinks and large closet. Great location, just minutes away from Hwy 121 and 75. Frisco ISD!