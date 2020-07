Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice and Newer One-Story Home in secluded but accessible neighborhood with exemplary rated McGowan Elementary School. Large open kitchen and living areas and spacious dining room for entertaining. Enjoy a stroll through the nearby nature park with trails or swim in the neighborhood pool. Shopping, entertainment and restaurants just a hop away.