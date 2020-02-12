4712 Whitehall Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful home that is spacious, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Large size study room with French doors. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Large family room with exquisite stone fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full-size bathrooms. Impressive oversized game room and a separate media room that is pre-wired for home theatre that includes a wall hanging TV mount. Covered patio with gas line connection for grill hook.