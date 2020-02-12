All apartments in McKinney
4712 Whitehall Court

Location

4712 Whitehall Court, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful home that is spacious, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Large size study room with French doors. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite countertops, and Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Large family room with exquisite stone fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full-size bathrooms. Impressive oversized game room and a separate media room that is pre-wired for home theatre that includes a wall hanging TV mount. Covered patio with gas line connection for grill hook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Whitehall Court have any available units?
4712 Whitehall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Whitehall Court have?
Some of 4712 Whitehall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Whitehall Court currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Whitehall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Whitehall Court pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Whitehall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4712 Whitehall Court offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Whitehall Court offers parking.
Does 4712 Whitehall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Whitehall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Whitehall Court have a pool?
No, 4712 Whitehall Court does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Whitehall Court have accessible units?
No, 4712 Whitehall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Whitehall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Whitehall Court has units with dishwashers.

