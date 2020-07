4700 Evanshire Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

YOU'LL LOVE THIS FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME IN SUPERB MCKINNEY LOCATION !! THIS CLEAN AND COMFORTABLE HM BOASTS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR-PLAN COMPLETE WITH DECORATIVE ARCHES,WOOD FLOORING AND TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR AND NEW DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. KING SIZED MASTER DOWN WITH GENEROUS GAME-ROOM AND 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UP. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE AND AMPLE SIZE FENCED BACKYARD. ALL THIS AND MORE PLUS AWARD WINNING MCKINNEY ISD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITHIN THE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME IS READY TO BE OCCUPIED.+ A MUST SEE PROPERTY. DON'T MISS IT++