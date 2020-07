Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This trendy, spacious 3 bedroom home is ready for you! Large and open floor plan includes a comfortable, hardwood living area with a fireplace and overlooking a large kitchen with beautiful painted cabinets and an island. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 carpeted and one with hardwood. 2 bathrooms with beautiful tile. The home is freshly painted with grays, greens and blues. Washer dryer hookups in a pantry area attached to the kitchen.