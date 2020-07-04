4504 Jubilee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in ready! Executive Lease. Shows like a model, American Legend 2 story popular floor plan, excellent curb appeal,porch, many beautiful upgrades and features to appreciate, separate study,master and guest room down, large game and wired media up.Step into tall foyer that basks in natural light, beautiful curved stairs, formal dining, wide foyer, Austin fireplace, media wall, rich scraped hardwood floors, upgraded plush carpet and large tiles, gourmet kitchen with rich expresso cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, professional grade gas burner,upgraded granite counter top. Luxury master bath with jetted tub, walk in closet, lovely yard,covered patio.

Jogging, pool, biking, walk to school.