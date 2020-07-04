All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4504 Jubilee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4504 Jubilee Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:43 PM

4504 Jubilee Drive

4504 Jubilee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4504 Jubilee Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready! Executive Lease. Shows like a model, American Legend 2 story popular floor plan, excellent curb appeal,porch, many beautiful upgrades and features to appreciate, separate study,master and guest room down, large game and wired media up.Step into tall foyer that basks in natural light, beautiful curved stairs, formal dining, wide foyer, Austin fireplace, media wall, rich scraped hardwood floors, upgraded plush carpet and large tiles, gourmet kitchen with rich expresso cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances, professional grade gas burner,upgraded granite counter top. Luxury master bath with jetted tub, walk in closet, lovely yard,covered patio.
Jogging, pool, biking, walk to school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Jubilee Drive have any available units?
4504 Jubilee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Jubilee Drive have?
Some of 4504 Jubilee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Jubilee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Jubilee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Jubilee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Jubilee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4504 Jubilee Drive offer parking?
No, 4504 Jubilee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Jubilee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Jubilee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Jubilee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4504 Jubilee Drive has a pool.
Does 4504 Jubilee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Jubilee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Jubilee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Jubilee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center