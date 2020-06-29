4428 Blackjack Oak Drive

Amenities

End unit available for immediate move in! Beautiful finishes including nail down hardwoods, granite, bronze fixtures, ceiling fans, tons of cabinet space and lots of natural light! Situated next to green belt. Master bedroom down along w half bath and 2 bedrooms up INCLUDING game room! Plenty of storage throughout and lots of attic space. Covered patio, 2 car garage. New water heater Dec 2019. Desirable community with pool, walking and jogging paths and club house. Zoned to sought after Allen schools.