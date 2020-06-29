All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4428 Blackjack Oak Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

4428 Blackjack Oak Drive

4428 Blackjack Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Blackjack Oak Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
End unit available for immediate move in! Beautiful finishes including nail down hardwoods, granite, bronze fixtures, ceiling fans, tons of cabinet space and lots of natural light! Situated next to green belt. Master bedroom down along w half bath and 2 bedrooms up INCLUDING game room! Plenty of storage throughout and lots of attic space. Covered patio, 2 car garage. New water heater Dec 2019. Desirable community with pool, walking and jogging paths and club house. Zoned to sought after Allen schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have any available units?
4428 Blackjack Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have?
Some of 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Blackjack Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 Blackjack Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

