4420 Querida Avenue

2017 built home to LEASE in FRISCO ISD in Barcelona community. Access to 75 and 121 within a mile. Enjoy your own sunset on a contemporary open floor plan with upgraded interiors like Quartz counter tops, upgraded guest bath and kitchen. Guest bedroom,bath along with the master suite and Study are on the first floor. Spacious Media and game room await on the second floor. Easily accessible neighborhood park,green area right in front of the house and community pool across the street. Close proximity to the Frisco ISD schools and numerous green spaces, running,biking trails, volleyball courts, gyms and other fun sports and activities are all available close by in Craig Ranch golf course and Beach at Craig Ranch.