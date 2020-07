Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Formal study, living, dining, family with fireplace, breakfast down, and 4 bdr up;

Large island kitchen with granite counter-top, walk-in pantry, gas cook top, electric oven and lots of cabinets;

Luxurious master suite with romantic fireplace, relaxing sitting area, garden tub and separate shower, walk-in closet; Remodeling recently with hard floor on first floor; Ceiling fan in each room, and decorative lighting.