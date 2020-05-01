All apartments in McKinney
Location

4409 Seville Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in the heart of McKinney with quick access to commute routes on 75 and 121. Spacious home with laminate wood flooring. Nice size kitchen with breakfast bar and open plan to living space. Two large living and dining areas or flexible space. Family room has corner fireplace and great backyard views. Backyard has covered patio and great landscaping for a relaxing outdoor space. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Seville Lane have any available units?
4409 Seville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Seville Lane have?
Some of 4409 Seville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Seville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Seville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Seville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Seville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Seville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Seville Lane offers parking.
Does 4409 Seville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Seville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Seville Lane have a pool?
No, 4409 Seville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Seville Lane have accessible units?
No, 4409 Seville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Seville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Seville Lane has units with dishwashers.

