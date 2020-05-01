4409 Seville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in the heart of McKinney with quick access to commute routes on 75 and 121. Spacious home with laminate wood flooring. Nice size kitchen with breakfast bar and open plan to living space. Two large living and dining areas or flexible space. Family room has corner fireplace and great backyard views. Backyard has covered patio and great landscaping for a relaxing outdoor space. Pets on a case by case basis.