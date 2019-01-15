All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4406 Cordova Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4406 Cordova Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:02 AM

4406 Cordova Lane

4406 Cordova Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4406 Cordova Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
See yourself living in this charming light and bright 4 bed, 2.1 bath home with an amazing floor plan great for entertaining .Grand living area with fire place overlooking the large chef's dream kitchen. Dining room leads into kitchen with butler’s pantry that has a work desk below storage. Beautiful bay window with seating greets you as you go upstairs to bedrooms that have ample space with walk in closets. Amazing Master retreat has a lounge area nice for reading and relaxing, spacious master bath with jetted tub, dual vanities and standing shower. Recently replaced AC and Heater upstairs unit and New Roof to be installed. McKinney ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Cordova Lane have any available units?
4406 Cordova Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Cordova Lane have?
Some of 4406 Cordova Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Cordova Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Cordova Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Cordova Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Cordova Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4406 Cordova Lane offer parking?
No, 4406 Cordova Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Cordova Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Cordova Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Cordova Lane have a pool?
No, 4406 Cordova Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Cordova Lane have accessible units?
No, 4406 Cordova Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Cordova Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Cordova Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center