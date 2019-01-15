4406 Cordova Lane

Amenities

See yourself living in this charming light and bright 4 bed, 2.1 bath home with an amazing floor plan great for entertaining .Grand living area with fire place overlooking the large chef's dream kitchen. Dining room leads into kitchen with butler’s pantry that has a work desk below storage. Beautiful bay window with seating greets you as you go upstairs to bedrooms that have ample space with walk in closets. Amazing Master retreat has a lounge area nice for reading and relaxing, spacious master bath with jetted tub, dual vanities and standing shower. Recently replaced AC and Heater upstairs unit and New Roof to be installed. McKinney ISD