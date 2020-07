Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is has a bright open floor plan with large kitchen. Large game room upstairs. School is walking distance 2 blocks away. This oversized lot is only 3 minutes from hwy 121 for shopping and work. Owners would consider a 6-month lease. Owner pays HOA, Lawn Care and Pest Control. Pets on a case by case basis. Application is $45, full application for each prospective tenant over the age of 18.