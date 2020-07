Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Property boasts a great floorplan in a premium lot, beautiful open kitchen, and a view that overlooks the greenbelt. Large master and secondary bedrooms plus an upstairs game room space!!wood floor !!Neighborhood amenities are fantastic with jogging trails, community pool, and park. Next door to the elementary school makes an easy commute for any family! landlord will provide Weed care and fertilizer service till May 2020.