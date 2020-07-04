All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4300 Mesa Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4300 Mesa Drive

4300 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Mesa Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming one story on corner lot in great neighborhood! Beautiful Austin stone enhanced exterior with privacy gate and large front porch. Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of storage! Master is split for privacy. Great location near schools and shopping! Pets considered on case by case basis. Refrigerator and washer and dryer available for an additional $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Mesa Drive have any available units?
4300 Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Mesa Drive have?
Some of 4300 Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 4300 Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4300 Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 4300 Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4300 Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

