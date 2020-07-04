4300 Mesa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Charming one story on corner lot in great neighborhood! Beautiful Austin stone enhanced exterior with privacy gate and large front porch. Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of storage! Master is split for privacy. Great location near schools and shopping! Pets considered on case by case basis. Refrigerator and washer and dryer available for an additional $50 per month.