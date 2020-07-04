4240 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Award Winning Drees Home is a beautiful two-story perfect for a family and in the award-winning Frisco ISD. The main level includes a bright and open living space with both a formal dining room and casual breakfast room, plus a family room with a cozy fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. The luxurious master suite and a private guest bedroom are on the first floor. The second level is the perfect kids' space with a loft, game and media rooms, and two bedrooms. New build, must see! Photos are of a like property and may not be an exact representation of the listed property. Must see before 3pm.