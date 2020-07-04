All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:24 AM

4240 Brookstone Drive

4240 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Award Winning Drees Home is a beautiful two-story perfect for a family and in the award-winning Frisco ISD. The main level includes a bright and open living space with both a formal dining room and casual breakfast room, plus a family room with a cozy fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. The luxurious master suite and a private guest bedroom are on the first floor. The second level is the perfect kids' space with a loft, game and media rooms, and two bedrooms. New build, must see! Photos are of a like property and may not be an exact representation of the listed property. Must see before 3pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
4240 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 4240 Brookstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4240 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4240 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4240 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4240 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

