A beautiful two-story home with views of the woods featuring a huge kitchen with a center island. This property includes a breakfast room, family room, study, 4 bedrooms, and a game room upstairs. There's a large backyard for the kids. Upgrades include granite countertenors, tile flooring throughout, dual vanities in the master en suite, and a separate tub and shower. Move-in ready! Less than 2 miles from US-75, 121, and 380.