Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities

Frisco ISD three bedroom two and a half bath light and bright house with two living areas, a breakfast and formal dining room. Carpets installed February 2020. Kitchen has CORIAN counter-tops. All bedrooms upstairs. Landlord will not accept prior Broken leases, evictions or convictions. Employment and income verification a must. Low credit scores on case by case basis.