4204 Alfalfa Drive

Amenities
This home is incredibly charming, beautifully decorated and well maintained. It has designer finishes throughout from customized wall treatments to superb painting selections. Features a massive living, dining area, and open concept kitchen. The three bedrooms offer unique decor, upgraded lighting and carpeting. Hardwood floors are highlighted all through the main floor. Home boasts a large kitchen with plenty of storage space, walk-in pantry, 3 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, beautiful en-suite and a dream backyard. Home has easy access to 121 Tollway, Craigs Ranch & McKinney with Frisco school district.