4204 Alfalfa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4204 Alfalfa Drive

4204 Alfalfa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Alfalfa Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is incredibly charming, beautifully decorated and well maintained. It has designer finishes throughout from customized wall treatments to superb painting selections. Features a massive living, dining area, and open concept kitchen. The three bedrooms offer unique decor, upgraded lighting and carpeting. Hardwood floors are highlighted all through the main floor. Home boasts a large kitchen with plenty of storage space, walk-in pantry, 3 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, beautiful en-suite and a dream backyard. Home has easy access to 121 Tollway, Craigs Ranch & McKinney with Frisco school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have any available units?
4204 Alfalfa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have?
Some of 4204 Alfalfa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Alfalfa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Alfalfa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Alfalfa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Alfalfa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive offer parking?
No, 4204 Alfalfa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Alfalfa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have a pool?
No, 4204 Alfalfa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Alfalfa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Alfalfa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Alfalfa Drive has units with dishwashers.

