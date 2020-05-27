4201 Lucton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

Stunning Gorgeous House in McKinney, 4 bed 1 study 3.5 bath. Lots of natural lights! Great Open floor plan with high ceiling. Downstairs has master bedroom and a sturdy room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. Tons of upgrades. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, lot of cabinet storage, gas cooktop. covered patio and huge backyard for relaxing! Don't miss this great opportunity!

{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.