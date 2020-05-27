All apartments in McKinney
4201 Lucton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4201 Lucton Drive

4201 Lucton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Lucton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning Gorgeous House in McKinney, 4 bed 1 study 3.5 bath. Lots of natural lights! Great Open floor plan with high ceiling. Downstairs has master bedroom and a sturdy room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. Tons of upgrades. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, lot of cabinet storage, gas cooktop. covered patio and huge backyard for relaxing! Don't miss this great opportunity!
{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Lucton Drive have any available units?
4201 Lucton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Lucton Drive have?
Some of 4201 Lucton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Lucton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Lucton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Lucton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Lucton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4201 Lucton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Lucton Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 Lucton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Lucton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Lucton Drive have a pool?
No, 4201 Lucton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Lucton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Lucton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Lucton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Lucton Drive has units with dishwashers.

