4200 Mesa Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

4200 Mesa Drive

4200 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Mesa Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately cared for home with wood floors throughout! End the day in the beautifully finished out covered patio. All the
bedrooms have walk in closets and the master has 2 closets. This home has so many details like the large laundry, office, see
through fireplace and granite kitchen countertops. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and park. Prestigeous Allen ISD, minutes to US 75 and 121.
EARLIER MOVE IN MAY BE AVAILABLE.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

