419 Scarlet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home has a fantastic open floor plan with MASTER bedroom down stairs! New carpet, paint, HVAC (2 Units), and new hot water heater were completed 2019! Some of the amenities include granite counter tops, under mount sink, lots of cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and over sized garage. Sit out on the covered back patio and view the creek, waterfalls, wild life, and enjoy abundant trees! This lot is simply an OASIS! Located in highly desired area, close to shopping and schools. Neighborhood includes swimming pools, hike and bike trails, golfing, baseball fields, tennis, park, small lake, and club houses. Owner pays for quarterly pest control.