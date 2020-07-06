All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

419 Scarlet Drive

419 Scarlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 Scarlet Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home has a fantastic open floor plan with MASTER bedroom down stairs! New carpet, paint, HVAC (2 Units), and new hot water heater were completed 2019! Some of the amenities include granite counter tops, under mount sink, lots of cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and over sized garage. Sit out on the covered back patio and view the creek, waterfalls, wild life, and enjoy abundant trees! This lot is simply an OASIS! Located in highly desired area, close to shopping and schools. Neighborhood includes swimming pools, hike and bike trails, golfing, baseball fields, tennis, park, small lake, and club houses. Owner pays for quarterly pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Scarlet Drive have any available units?
419 Scarlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Scarlet Drive have?
Some of 419 Scarlet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Scarlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Scarlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Scarlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Scarlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 419 Scarlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 419 Scarlet Drive offers parking.
Does 419 Scarlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Scarlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Scarlet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 419 Scarlet Drive has a pool.
Does 419 Scarlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Scarlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Scarlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Scarlet Drive has units with dishwashers.

