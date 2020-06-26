All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4108 Carmel Mountain Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4108 Carmel Mountain Drive

4108 Carmel Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4108 Carmel Mountain Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
You will love to living in this quiet neighborhood of 5 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, large living area, 2 dining area, game room and 2 cars garage. Open floor plan with high ceiling, spacious living area and game room with tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms and game room up, 5th bedrooms down stairs can turn into a study, window covering throughout. Great Frisco ISD, good location easy access to Hwy 121 and Hwy 75, minutes to historic Downtown of Mckinney. A lot of community Amenities, swimming pools, club house, Park, playground and jogging path, closed to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainments. Available for immediate move-in. One pet allowed, must be under 35 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have any available units?
4108 Carmel Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have?
Some of 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Carmel Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Carmel Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center