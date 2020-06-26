4108 Carmel Mountain Drive

Amenities

You will love to living in this quiet neighborhood of 5 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, large living area, 2 dining area, game room and 2 cars garage. Open floor plan with high ceiling, spacious living area and game room with tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms and game room up, 5th bedrooms down stairs can turn into a study, window covering throughout. Great Frisco ISD, good location easy access to Hwy 121 and Hwy 75, minutes to historic Downtown of Mckinney. A lot of community Amenities, swimming pools, club house, Park, playground and jogging path, closed to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainments. Available for immediate move-in. One pet allowed, must be under 35 lbs.