409 Rocky Pine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Impressive home with stone elevation, covered front porch, large extended covered patio with big backyard for family activities. 3 bedrooms plus a study that can be an office or 4th bedroom. Stunning kitchen with breakfast bar, island, loaded with cabinetry, beautiful backslash, granite c-tops and SS appliances. Kitchen opens to spacious wood floored family room with wood burning cast stone fireplace. Master suites with jetted tub, separate showers, large walk-in closets. Community pools with waterslides.