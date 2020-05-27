All apartments in McKinney
Location

409 Rocky Pine Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impressive home with stone elevation, covered front porch, large extended covered patio with big backyard for family activities. 3 bedrooms plus a study that can be an office or 4th bedroom. Stunning kitchen with breakfast bar, island, loaded with cabinetry, beautiful backslash, granite c-tops and SS appliances. Kitchen opens to spacious wood floored family room with wood burning cast stone fireplace. Master suites with jetted tub, separate showers, large walk-in closets. Community pools with waterslides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Rocky Pine Road have any available units?
409 Rocky Pine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Rocky Pine Road have?
Some of 409 Rocky Pine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Rocky Pine Road currently offering any rent specials?
409 Rocky Pine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Rocky Pine Road pet-friendly?
No, 409 Rocky Pine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 409 Rocky Pine Road offer parking?
Yes, 409 Rocky Pine Road offers parking.
Does 409 Rocky Pine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Rocky Pine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Rocky Pine Road have a pool?
Yes, 409 Rocky Pine Road has a pool.
Does 409 Rocky Pine Road have accessible units?
No, 409 Rocky Pine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Rocky Pine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Rocky Pine Road has units with dishwashers.

