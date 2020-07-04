4005 Meramac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in GREAT neighborhood has lovely front stone elevation and landscaping....MOVE IN READY. Open kitchen with large island, extensive cabinets and granite counters adjoins family room with cozy corner fireplace - perfect for entertaining friends or family ....plus Covered Back Patio and landscaped yard offers additional living space!. Oversized Master Bedroom also has large master bath with double vanities and walk in closet....plus 2 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Must See to Appreciate.....AVAILABLE August 31st.



Note: Use standard TAR lease form and $50 application fee per 18 +year old (check made out to listing agent)