McKinney, TX
4005 Meramac Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 Meramac Drive

4005 Meramac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Meramac Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home in GREAT neighborhood has lovely front stone elevation and landscaping....MOVE IN READY. Open kitchen with large island, extensive cabinets and granite counters adjoins family room with cozy corner fireplace - perfect for entertaining friends or family ....plus Covered Back Patio and landscaped yard offers additional living space!. Oversized Master Bedroom also has large master bath with double vanities and walk in closet....plus 2 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Must See to Appreciate.....AVAILABLE August 31st.

Note: Use standard TAR lease form and $50 application fee per 18 +year old (check made out to listing agent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Meramac Drive have any available units?
4005 Meramac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Meramac Drive have?
Some of 4005 Meramac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Meramac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Meramac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Meramac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Meramac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4005 Meramac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Meramac Drive offers parking.
Does 4005 Meramac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Meramac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Meramac Drive have a pool?
No, 4005 Meramac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Meramac Drive have accessible units?
No, 4005 Meramac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Meramac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Meramac Drive has units with dishwashers.

