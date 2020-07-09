All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4004 Meramac Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4004 Meramac Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:58 AM

4004 Meramac Drive

4004 Meramac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4004 Meramac Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applications received. Working on verifications***Walk into the comfortable home right into the family room that looks right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen comes with appliances, including fridge, dishwasher, electric stove and built in microwave. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in family room and bedrooms and ceramic tile on all other flooring. There is one bedroom to your left just at the front door then other bedrooms are down the hallway to your right from the front door. Master bathroom has separate tub and show, double vanities and large walk in closet. Backyard has wood fencing. This is a nice, clean house that has been very well maintained by the owner. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Meramac Drive have any available units?
4004 Meramac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Meramac Drive have?
Some of 4004 Meramac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Meramac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Meramac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Meramac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Meramac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4004 Meramac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Meramac Drive offers parking.
Does 4004 Meramac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Meramac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Meramac Drive have a pool?
No, 4004 Meramac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Meramac Drive have accessible units?
No, 4004 Meramac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Meramac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Meramac Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center