4004 Meramac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Applications received. Working on verifications***Walk into the comfortable home right into the family room that looks right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen comes with appliances, including fridge, dishwasher, electric stove and built in microwave. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in family room and bedrooms and ceramic tile on all other flooring. There is one bedroom to your left just at the front door then other bedrooms are down the hallway to your right from the front door. Master bathroom has separate tub and show, double vanities and large walk in closet. Backyard has wood fencing. This is a nice, clean house that has been very well maintained by the owner. See it today!