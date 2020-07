Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 1 story located in the most popular Craig Ranch. Large corner lot with 3 bed and formal dinning. Large master suite with over sized closet. Hand scraped laminate wood floor through the house. Kitchen with Corian countertop, SS appliances. Next to Greenbelt&community pool with great view. Convenient to schools, major shopping centers. Minutes to HWY 75 and 121. Available for move in on July 5th.