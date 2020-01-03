All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3909 Evergreen Ct.

3909 Evergreen Court · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Evergreen Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental - Mckinney House Evergreen - Property Id: 50998

Beautiful 1 STORY in sought after Eldorado Heights! THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus study, 2 car garage with electric openers, large kitchen offers lots of cabinets, walk in pantry. Fully sprinklered yard. This home includes wood floors, tile and fairly new carpet throughout and fresh paint in and out with new roof. Split bedrooms. NICE BACK YARD FOR THE KIDS. Close to shopping and dinning. McKinney ISD. 3 minutes to TX-121 and US75, 8 minutes to Allen Outlet Mall, 10 minutes to Stone Briar Mall, 1 minute to Walmart. Great Location!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50998p
Property Id 50998

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5323793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have any available units?
3909 Evergreen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have?
Some of 3909 Evergreen Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Evergreen Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Evergreen Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Evergreen Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Evergreen Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Evergreen Ct. offers parking.
Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Evergreen Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have a pool?
No, 3909 Evergreen Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3909 Evergreen Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Evergreen Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Evergreen Ct. has units with dishwashers.

