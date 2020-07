Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This fabulous home has 3 bdrms, 1 study and 2.5 bath. It features soaring vaulted ceiling with lot of upgrades including luxury kitchen with large island. Granite count top throughout the house. Master suite is private and has box window seat. Built with many energy efficient features. Great location in McKinney near Baylor Medical Center. Close to the shopping center. Exemplary schools.