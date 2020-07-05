All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3820 Buchanan Street

3820 Buchanan Street
Location

3820 Buchanan Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 5bd 4ba home on a huge corner lot in McKinney with tons of natural light throughout the home. Wall of windows overlooks greenbelt behind the home. Wide open living room-kitchen concept with chef's kitchen featuring granite counters, large eat-in island & stainless appliances. Updated and decorative lighting. Five bedrooms, 4 full baths, with Master bedroom, second bedroom and study on first floor. Super close to schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Easy commute to anywhere in the metroplex. Two car garage, mud room and over-sized utility room. Second floor game room & media room. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Buchanan Street have any available units?
3820 Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 3820 Buchanan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3820 Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Buchanan Street offers parking.
Does 3820 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 3820 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 3820 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Buchanan Street has units with dishwashers.

