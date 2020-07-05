3820 Buchanan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous 5bd 4ba home on a huge corner lot in McKinney with tons of natural light throughout the home. Wall of windows overlooks greenbelt behind the home. Wide open living room-kitchen concept with chef's kitchen featuring granite counters, large eat-in island & stainless appliances. Updated and decorative lighting. Five bedrooms, 4 full baths, with Master bedroom, second bedroom and study on first floor. Super close to schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Easy commute to anywhere in the metroplex. Two car garage, mud room and over-sized utility room. Second floor game room & media room. Won't last long!