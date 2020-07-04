3813 Quail Wood Dr

Amenities
Sophisticated Townhome in McKinney Ranch! - Sophisticated Townhome in McKinney Ranch! Enjoy dark hardwood floors throughout the main living area. A large window in the living room provides lots of natural lighting & a great view of the lush greenery in the front yard. Kitchen has recessed lighting, black granite counters, stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher & water line for refrigerator. Become energy efficient w the app-controlled thermostat. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings & large W.I.C. Grand master bath has dual vanities, separate shower w sitting area & private water closet. Oversized guest bedrooms. The Village at Allen offers a sprawling outdoor shopping mall, restaurants, books shops and more. Easy access highway 75 and 121. No animals. Short term lease options available.
No Pets Allowed
