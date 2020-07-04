All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:28 AM

3813 Quail Wood Dr

3813 Quail Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Quail Wood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Sophisticated Townhome in McKinney Ranch! - Sophisticated Townhome in McKinney Ranch! Enjoy dark hardwood floors throughout the main living area. A large window in the living room provides lots of natural lighting & a great view of the lush greenery in the front yard. Kitchen has recessed lighting, black granite counters, stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher & water line for refrigerator. Become energy efficient w the app-controlled thermostat. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings & large W.I.C. Grand master bath has dual vanities, separate shower w sitting area & private water closet. Oversized guest bedrooms. The Village at Allen offers a sprawling outdoor shopping mall, restaurants, books shops and more. Easy access highway 75 and 121. No animals. Short term lease options available.

View this property today with Rently:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/944652?source=marketing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2721192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have any available units?
3813 Quail Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have?
Some of 3813 Quail Wood Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Quail Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Quail Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Quail Wood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Quail Wood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr offer parking?
No, 3813 Quail Wood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Quail Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 3813 Quail Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3813 Quail Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Quail Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Quail Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.

