Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3812 Kathryn Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3812 Kathryn Way

3812 Kathryn Way · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Kathryn Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Two story home with 4 bedrooms. Big family room with fireplace overlooks back yard and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island, lots of cabinets and counter tops, walk in pantry, and breakfast area. Formal dining and living room. Beautiful wood look laminate flooring Large master bedroom suite has large walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower, and second big walk in closet. Game room upstairs. Extras include wood look floors, large rooms, laundry room, half bath down stairs, all bedrooms have walk in closets. Huge privacy fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Kathryn Way have any available units?
3812 Kathryn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Kathryn Way have?
Some of 3812 Kathryn Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Kathryn Way currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Kathryn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Kathryn Way pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Kathryn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3812 Kathryn Way offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Kathryn Way offers parking.
Does 3812 Kathryn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Kathryn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Kathryn Way have a pool?
No, 3812 Kathryn Way does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Kathryn Way have accessible units?
No, 3812 Kathryn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Kathryn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Kathryn Way has units with dishwashers.

