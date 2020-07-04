3812 Kathryn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

Two story home with 4 bedrooms. Big family room with fireplace overlooks back yard and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island, lots of cabinets and counter tops, walk in pantry, and breakfast area. Formal dining and living room. Beautiful wood look laminate flooring Large master bedroom suite has large walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower, and second big walk in closet. Game room upstairs. Extras include wood look floors, large rooms, laundry room, half bath down stairs, all bedrooms have walk in closets. Huge privacy fenced back yard.