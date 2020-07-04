All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

3804 Cadet Lane

3804 Cadet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Cadet Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect size! This 4 bedroom home has a perfectly designed layout that looks and feels much larger! Clean-and-bright, with lots of fresh paint. Generously sized master suite is downstairs and removed from kids rooms AND their playroom up. The spacious kitchen is the household hub, overlooks the family room and features an eat-in area and butlers' pantry-dry bar. Quiet neighborhood and a very short street means very little auto traffic. Private and fenced back yard. Walking-or-bicycle distance to elementary school and parks! Lease rules; No Smoking, 1 pet 40 # max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Cadet Lane have any available units?
3804 Cadet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Cadet Lane have?
Some of 3804 Cadet Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Cadet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Cadet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Cadet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Cadet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Cadet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Cadet Lane offers parking.
Does 3804 Cadet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Cadet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Cadet Lane have a pool?
No, 3804 Cadet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Cadet Lane have accessible units?
No, 3804 Cadet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Cadet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Cadet Lane has units with dishwashers.

