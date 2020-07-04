3804 Cadet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect size! This 4 bedroom home has a perfectly designed layout that looks and feels much larger! Clean-and-bright, with lots of fresh paint. Generously sized master suite is downstairs and removed from kids rooms AND their playroom up. The spacious kitchen is the household hub, overlooks the family room and features an eat-in area and butlers' pantry-dry bar. Quiet neighborhood and a very short street means very little auto traffic. Private and fenced back yard. Walking-or-bicycle distance to elementary school and parks! Lease rules; No Smoking, 1 pet 40 # max.