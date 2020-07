Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Fabulous Impression Homes 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Story House with study room, Like new, Located in Quiet Park Ridge Neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen is fully equipped, Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Overlooking the Spacious Family Room. High Ceiling and Covered Patio. 5-min to HYW 75, 8 min to HWY121,5-min to Costco, Theatre and 24 hr fitness center, walking distance to Walmart and park. MOVE-IN READY!

Regarding pets: small pets allowed case by case.