3720 Cliffstone Way

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath never occupant 2 Stories Home with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway (Hwy 121) and Hwy 75. Open floor plan with Dramatic Staircase, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Granite C-Top, Spacious Kitchen, Granite C-top Island with extra working space, Wood Floor in Living Rm. All Bedrooms upstairs, tons of Natural Light, Window Covering through out. The Villas of Stone Hollow is also popular, due to its location within the highly-acclaimed Frisco ISD. Comstock Elementary is located within The Villas of Stone Hollow community itself.

Proximity to Highways, Restaurant, Shopping and Entertainments. This Beautiful home has a lot to offer and is move-in ready.