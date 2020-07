Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find such a beautiful 3-2-2 one story house at this price in a nice 75070 McKinney community. Covered front porch. Laminate floor in formal dining,entry and family room. Kitchen opens to big family room which has a nice and cozy fireplace. Fresh paint. Ceiling fans. Walk to elementary school. Close to 121. House is clean and ready for immediate move in.