3628 Bois D Arc Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This one-of-a-kind home has everything you need and more! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features a spacious open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!