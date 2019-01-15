All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3628 Bois D Arc Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3628 Bois D Arc Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3628 Bois D Arc Road

3628 Bois D Arcade Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3628 Bois D Arcade Road, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This one-of-a-kind home has everything you need and more! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features a spacious open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms or enjoy the fresh air from the fenced backyard. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have any available units?
3628 Bois D Arc Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have?
Some of 3628 Bois D Arc Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Bois D Arc Road currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Bois D Arc Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Bois D Arc Road pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Bois D Arc Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Bois D Arc Road offers parking.
Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Bois D Arc Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have a pool?
No, 3628 Bois D Arc Road does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have accessible units?
No, 3628 Bois D Arc Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Bois D Arc Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Bois D Arc Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center