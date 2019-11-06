3613 Willow Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after FRISCO ISD! Nice home clean & well kept. Lg open kitchen w breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. Extended tile in entry, kitchen & wet areas. Updated wood like tile in LA, Master retreat down, Living area & dining, Formals, Great back yard w beautiful extended stamped concrete patio. Walking distance to elementary school & park w splash pad.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.