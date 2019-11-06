All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3613 Willow Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3613 Willow Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3613 Willow Springs Drive

3613 Willow Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3613 Willow Springs Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly sought after FRISCO ISD! Nice home clean & well kept. Lg open kitchen w breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. Extended tile in entry, kitchen & wet areas. Updated wood like tile in LA, Master retreat down, Living area & dining, Formals, Great back yard w beautiful extended stamped concrete patio. Walking distance to elementary school & park w splash pad.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have any available units?
3613 Willow Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have?
Some of 3613 Willow Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Willow Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Willow Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Willow Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Willow Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3613 Willow Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Willow Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Willow Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Willow Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Willow Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Willow Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center