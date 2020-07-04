All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:17 AM

3613 Brookstone Drive

3613 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Home on Villa Lot, just minutes away from Hwy. 75 of the South West side of Sherman. Granite countertops, tile backlash, stainless steel appliance and wooden floors through-out. Travertine tile floors in all wet areas. Separate sink , shower and garden tub in Master Bathroom. Large walk-in closet and spacious master bedroom. Good sized extra bedrooms. High ceilings and fans throughout the home. Separate utility room, sprinkler system and fenced yard. Covered front porch and concrete patio in back. This home is fantastic! Take a look! Won't last long! No Smokers Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
3613 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 3613 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3613 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

